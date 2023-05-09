Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.93-$5.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.99. The company issued revenue guidance of $370.00 million-$390.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $376.68 million.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Consensus Cloud Solutions from $67.00 to $58.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. JMP Securities cut their target price on Consensus Cloud Solutions from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th.

Consensus Cloud Solutions Stock Performance

CCSI traded down $1.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.09. 165,773 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,816. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.08. Consensus Cloud Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $29.62 and a fifty-two week high of $65.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $689.87 million, a PE ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.28.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Consensus Cloud Solutions ( NASDAQ:CCSI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.05. Consensus Cloud Solutions had a net margin of 20.07% and a negative return on equity of 27.60%. The firm had revenue of $90.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.16 million. Research analysts forecast that Consensus Cloud Solutions will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions by 86.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Consensus Cloud Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Consensus Cloud Solutions by 45,050.0% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Consensus Cloud Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

About Consensus Cloud Solutions

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information delivery services with a software-as-a-service platform worldwide. Its products and solutions include eFax, an online faxing solution, as well as MyFax, MetroFax, Sfax, SRfax, and other brands; eFax Corporate, a digital cloud-fax technology; jsign, which provides electronic and digital signature solutions; Unite, a single platform that allows the user to choose between several protocols to send and receive healthcare information in an environment that can integrate into an existing electronic health record (EHR) system or stand-alone if no EHR is present; Signal, a solution that integrates with a hospital's EHR system and uses rules-based triggering logic to automatically send admit, discharge, and transfer notifications using cloud fax and direct secure messaging technology; and Clarity that transforms unstructured documents into structured actionable data.

