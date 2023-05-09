Contrasting Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE) & Just Energy Group (OTCMKTS:JENGQ)

Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE – Get Rating) and Just Energy Group (OTCMKTS:JENGQ – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Excelerate Energy and Just Energy Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Excelerate Energy 1.10% 3.35% 1.85% Just Energy Group 6.16% 98.77% 9.12%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

21.2% of Excelerate Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.9% of Just Energy Group shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Excelerate Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Excelerate Energy $2.47 billion 0.95 $26.27 million $1.26 17.21 Just Energy Group $2.15 billion 0.00 $678.53 million $2.84 0.01

This table compares Excelerate Energy and Just Energy Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Just Energy Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Excelerate Energy. Just Energy Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Excelerate Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Excelerate Energy and Just Energy Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Excelerate Energy 0 1 6 0 2.86 Just Energy Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Excelerate Energy presently has a consensus price target of $31.57, suggesting a potential upside of 45.62%. Given Excelerate Energy’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Excelerate Energy is more favorable than Just Energy Group.

About Excelerate Energy

Excelerate Energy, Inc. provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers floating regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; natural gas supply to-power projects; and a suite of smaller-scale gas distribution solutions. It also leases an LNG terminal in Bahia, Brazil. Excelerate Energy, LLC acts as general partner of the company. Excelerate Energy, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas. Excelerate Energy, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Excelerate Energy Holdings, LLC.

About Just Energy Group

Just Energy Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and natural gas commodities in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, The Mass Market and The Commercial. The company offers fixed, variable, index and flat rate commodity products, as well as Just Green products; smart thermostats; and subscription-based home water filtration systems, including under-counter and whole-home water filtration solution, as well as sustainable carbon emissions solutions. It offers energy solutions under the Just Energy, Tara Energy, Amigo Energy, and terrapass brands. The company serves residential and commercial customers through brokers, door-to-door commercial independent contractors, and inside commercial sales representatives. Just Energy Group Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

