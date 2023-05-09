Contrasting Thomasville Bancshares (OTCMKTS:THVB) and NewtekOne (NASDAQ:NEWT)

Thomasville Bancshares (OTCMKTS:THVB – Get Rating) and NewtekOne (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Thomasville Bancshares and NewtekOne, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Thomasville Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A NewtekOne 0 3 0 0 2.00

NewtekOne has a consensus target price of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 42.26%. Given NewtekOne’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe NewtekOne is more favorable than Thomasville Bancshares.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Thomasville Bancshares N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A NewtekOne $86.24 million 3.54 $32.31 million $1.34 8.91

This table compares Thomasville Bancshares and NewtekOne’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

NewtekOne has higher revenue and earnings than Thomasville Bancshares.

Profitability

This table compares Thomasville Bancshares and NewtekOne’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Thomasville Bancshares N/A N/A N/A NewtekOne 37.47% 13.29% 5.13%

Risk and Volatility

Thomasville Bancshares has a beta of 0.1, suggesting that its stock price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NewtekOne has a beta of 1.28, suggesting that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

14.9% of NewtekOne shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.7% of NewtekOne shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Thomasville Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. NewtekOne pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.0%. NewtekOne pays out 53.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

NewtekOne beats Thomasville Bancshares on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Thomasville Bancshares

Thomasville Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Its products include checking and savings accounts, mortgages, loans, as well as wealth management services. The company was founded on March 30, 1995 and is headquartered in Thomasville, GA.

About NewtekOne

NewtekOne, Inc. is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company engaged in the provision of business and financial solutions. It offers loans, payments, payroll and benefits, web solutions, insurance, and technology solutions. The company was founded by Barry Sloane in 1998 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

