Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Separately, Mizuho restated a neutral rating and issued a $3.50 price target on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 30th.
Corvus Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 8.3 %
NASDAQ:CRVS opened at $1.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $60.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.17. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.61 and a 12-month high of $1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.88.
About Corvus Pharmaceuticals
Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of immune modulator product candidates with the potential to treat solid cancers, T-cell lymphomas, autoimmune diseases, and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes B Cell Activator and Anti-CD73, Adenosine Production Inhibitor Anti-CD73, ITK Inhibitor, A2AR Inhibitor, Anti-CXCR2, and A2BR Inhibitor.
