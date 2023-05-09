Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Mizuho restated a neutral rating and issued a $3.50 price target on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 30th.

NASDAQ:CRVS opened at $1.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $60.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.17. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.61 and a 12-month high of $1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.88.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRVS. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 84.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 33,288 shares during the last quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT acquired a new stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $466,000. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 522,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 61,906 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 480,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 106,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 429,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 68,674 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.45% of the company’s stock.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of immune modulator product candidates with the potential to treat solid cancers, T-cell lymphomas, autoimmune diseases, and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes B Cell Activator and Anti-CD73, Adenosine Production Inhibitor Anti-CD73, ITK Inhibitor, A2AR Inhibitor, Anti-CXCR2, and A2BR Inhibitor.

