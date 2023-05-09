Crane (NYSE:CR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Crane in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Crane from $120.00 to $82.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $105.50.

Get Crane alerts:

Crane Trading Up 4.4 %

Shares of CR opened at $74.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Crane has a 1 year low of $67.28 and a 1 year high of $83.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.81. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, VP Edward S. Switter sold 49,409 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.88, for a total value of $5,923,150.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,017,859.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Crane by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Crane by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,050 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Crane by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,919 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Crane by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,030 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Crane by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,446 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.83% of the company’s stock.

About Crane

(Get Rating)

Crane Holdings Co engages in the management of a subsidiary, which manufacture aerospace equipment, electronics systems, and flow control systems. The company was founded on December 2, 2021 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.