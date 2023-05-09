Critical Contrast: Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) versus KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY)

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) and KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY – Get Rating) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Banco Santander and KBC Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Banco Santander $54.92 billion 1.04 $10.12 billion $0.58 6.00 KBC Group $10.98 billion 2.55 $3.09 billion $3.37 9.97

Banco Santander has higher revenue and earnings than KBC Group. Banco Santander is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than KBC Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Profitability

Banco Santander pays an annual dividend of $0.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. KBC Group pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Banco Santander pays out 15.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. KBC Group pays out 19.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Banco Santander has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Banco Santander is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This table compares Banco Santander and KBC Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Banco Santander 17.93% 9.79% 0.55% KBC Group N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Banco Santander has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KBC Group has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.9% of Banco Santander shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.5% of Banco Santander shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Banco Santander and KBC Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Banco Santander 0 3 2 0 2.40 KBC Group 2 3 1 0 1.83

Banco Santander presently has a consensus target price of $3.70, suggesting a potential upside of 6.32%. KBC Group has a consensus target price of $67.00, suggesting a potential upside of 99.40%. Given KBC Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe KBC Group is more favorable than Banco Santander.

Summary

Banco Santander beats KBC Group on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Banco Santander

Banco Santander SA is a banking services company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, companies, and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, South America, and Digital Consumer Bank. The Europe segment comprises business activities carried out in the region. The North America segment includes business activities in Mexico and the United States. The South America segment involves financial activities of the Group through its banks and subsidiary banks in the region. The Digital Consumer Bank segment includes Santander Consumer Finance, which incorporates the entire consumer finance business in Europe, Openbank, and ODS. The company was founded on March 21, 1857 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

About KBC Group

KBC Group NV engages in the provision of bank nsurances. It operates through the following segments: Belgium Business; Czech Republic Business; and International Markets Business Unit. The Belgium Business segment focuses in the activities in Belgium. The Czech Republic Business segment comprises all KBC’s activities in the Czech Republic. The International Markets Business Unit segment include activities conducted in Ireland, Hungary, Slovakia, and Bulgaria. The company was founded February 9, 1935 and is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.

