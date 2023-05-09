CURO Group (CURO) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 10th. Analysts expect CURO Group to post earnings of ($0.87) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.57). CURO Group had a negative return on equity of 71.92% and a negative net margin of 18.08%. The firm had revenue of $217.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.32 million. On average, analysts expect CURO Group to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CURO Group Stock Performance

Shares of CURO opened at $1.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.68, a current ratio of 9.84 and a quick ratio of 9.84. CURO Group has a one year low of $1.35 and a one year high of $8.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.13 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 2.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.80 and a 200 day moving average of $3.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling at CURO Group

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered CURO Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $7.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th.

In related news, CEO Douglas D. Clark purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.59 per share, with a total value of $31,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 708,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,126,605.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 48,340 shares of company stock valued at $102,944. Company insiders own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CURO Group

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of CURO Group by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 56,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 3,037 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CURO Group in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in CURO Group by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 93,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 8,574 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of CURO Group by 82.2% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 43,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 19,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CURO Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $445,000. 34.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CURO Group Company Profile

CURO Group Holdings Corp. is a consumer finance company, which engages in the provision of services and lending products for under banked consumers. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Direct Lending Canada Direct Lending, and Canada POS Lending. The company was founded by Douglas Rippel, Chadwick Faulkner, and Michael McKnight in 1997 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

