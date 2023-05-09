Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Declares $0.27 Quarterly Dividend

Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 9th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share by the conglomerate on Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%.

Danaher has increased its dividend payment by an average of 13.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. Danaher has a dividend payout ratio of 10.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Danaher to earn $10.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.4%.

Danaher Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded down $4.08 on Tuesday, hitting $235.16. The company had a trading volume of 2,688,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,820,435. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $246.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $256.51. Danaher has a 1 year low of $227.00 and a 1 year high of $303.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.80.

Insider Activity at Danaher

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 16.70%. Danaher’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Danaher will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.88, for a total transaction of $840,671.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,918,261.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Danaher news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.88, for a total transaction of $840,671.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at $2,918,261.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 9,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.27, for a total transaction of $2,436,512.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,423,319.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,619 shares of company stock valued at $3,568,741 over the last 90 days. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 0.8% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 6,064 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Danaher by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Danaher by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,266 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Danaher by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,029 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Danaher by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. SVB Securities initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, May 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Danaher from $310.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.06.

About Danaher

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

Further Reading

