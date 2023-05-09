Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Acquired by Alpha Family Trust

Alpha Family Trust grew its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 32.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,340 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the quarter. Alpha Family Trust’s holdings in Danaher were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DHR. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 1,485.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 111 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 157.7% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DHR traded down $4.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $235.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,159,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,802,249. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $246.51 and a 200-day moving average of $256.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $227.00 and a 52-week high of $303.82.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.06 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 22.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.64%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Danaher from $325.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Danaher from $289.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Danaher from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Danaher from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $294.06.

In other Danaher news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.88, for a total transaction of $840,671.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,918,261.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.88, for a total transaction of $840,671.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,918,261.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.27, for a total value of $170,462.65. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $383,847.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,619 shares of company stock valued at $3,568,741. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

