Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Stock Position Raised by Nixon Peabody Trust Co.

Nixon Peabody Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 57.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares during the period. Deere & Company comprises approximately 2.1% of Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its position in Deere & Company by 411.8% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 87 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 75.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DE stock traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $381.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 450,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,543,017. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $283.81 and a fifty-two week high of $448.40. The company has a market capitalization of $113.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $393.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $411.10.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.14 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 41.17% and a net margin of 14.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 30.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 18.55%.

DE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $520.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $522.00 to $537.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $478.00 to $484.00 in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $455.55.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

