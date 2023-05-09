DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) PT Raised to $46.00 at UBS Group

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by UBS Group from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on XRAY. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $43.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.13.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Stock Performance

NASDAQ XRAY opened at $41.32 on Friday. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 1-year low of $26.48 and a 1-year high of $43.24. The company has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Announces Dividend

DENTSPLY SIRONA ( NASDAQ:XRAY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 8.65% and a negative net margin of 26.41%. The company had revenue of $978.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $938.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th.

Insider Activity at DENTSPLY SIRONA

In related news, Director Eric Brandt sold 6,200 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.17, for a total value of $261,454.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,893,517.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, SVP Cord Friedrich Staehler sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.33, for a total transaction of $157,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 97,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,842,265.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Eric Brandt sold 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.17, for a total value of $261,454.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 44,902 shares in the company, valued at $1,893,517.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of DENTSPLY SIRONA

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,879 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,412 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 14.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,358 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,973 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 11,016 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. 98.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

