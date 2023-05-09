Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) Lifted to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating and set a $2.20 price target on shares of Desktop Metal in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Desktop Metal from $1.75 to $1.90 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:DM opened at $1.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Desktop Metal has a 52-week low of $1.13 and a 52-week high of $3.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $545.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 0.63.

In related news, Director Scott J. Dussault sold 26,969 shares of Desktop Metal stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.40, for a total value of $64,725.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 16.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Desktop Metal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Desktop Metal during the third quarter worth $28,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Desktop Metal during the fourth quarter worth $15,814,080,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in Desktop Metal by 126.7% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 12,281 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 6,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Desktop Metal during the first quarter worth $28,000. 42.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Desktop Metal, Inc engages in manufacture and sale of additive manufacturing technologies for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a mid-volume binder jetting platform; X-series platform for serial production binder jet 3D printed metal, ceramic, or composite parts, balancing speed, and quality; and Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber platform that offers a desktop 3D printer.

