Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on DVN. Bank of America dropped their price target on Devon Energy from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their price target on Devon Energy from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Devon Energy from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Devon Energy from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Devon Energy from $84.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.00.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Devon Energy Stock Down 3.6 %

DVN traded down $1.83 on Tuesday, hitting $49.17. The company had a trading volume of 13,749,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,604,396. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.90. Devon Energy has a 12-month low of $44.03 and a 12-month high of $79.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.34.

Insider Transactions at Devon Energy

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 52.20% and a net margin of 31.38%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Devon Energy will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $414,351.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 218,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,914,347.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director John E. Bethancourt bought 3,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $53.06 per share, with a total value of $199,770.90. Following the purchase, the director now owns 94,669 shares in the company, valued at $5,023,137.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,292 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $414,351.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 218,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,914,347.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Devon Energy

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DVN. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $364,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $188,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Devon Energy by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 99,120 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,861,000 after purchasing an additional 33,936 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Devon Energy by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 414,354 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $24,500,000 after purchasing an additional 34,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.