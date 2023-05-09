dForce USD (USX) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $31.07 Million

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 9th. One dForce USD token can now be bought for about $0.99 or 0.00003595 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. dForce USD has a market capitalization of $31.07 million and approximately $2,182.16 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, dForce USD has traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $79.79 or 0.00289067 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00012766 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00017939 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000932 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000682 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000141 BTC.

dForce USD Token Profile

USX is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,305,335 tokens. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. dForce USD’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet. The official website for dForce USD is dforce.network.

dForce USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 1.00157093 USD and is up 0.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $5,634.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade dForce USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy dForce USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

