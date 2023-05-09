Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) Given New $277.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $286.00 to $277.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a market perform rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of Dillard’s in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Dillard’s from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $239.25.

Get Dillard's alerts:

Dillard’s Price Performance

NYSE DDS opened at $290.68 on Monday. Dillard’s has a 12 month low of $193.00 and a 12 month high of $417.86. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $313.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $338.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Dillard’s Dividend Announcement

Dillard’s ( NYSE:DDS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $14.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.85 by $5.65. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Dillard’s had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 54.80%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dillard’s will post 33.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Dillard’s’s payout ratio is 1.57%.

Institutional Trading of Dillard’s

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dillard’s by 5.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 420,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,794,000 after buying an additional 20,327 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Dillard’s by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 99,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,250,000 after purchasing an additional 33,622 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dillard’s by 206.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 74,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,074,000 after purchasing an additional 50,216 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Dillard’s by 90.1% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 70,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,886,000 after purchasing an additional 33,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Dillard’s by 2,550.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 53,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,225,000 after purchasing an additional 51,000 shares during the last quarter. 55.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dillard’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dillard's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dillard's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.