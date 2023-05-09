Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) Director Jeffrey Jacobowitz Sells 212,696 Shares

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Get Rating) Director Jeffrey Jacobowitz sold 212,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $9,073,611.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,433,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $146,485,609.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Jeffrey Jacobowitz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 5th, Jeffrey Jacobowitz sold 148,236 shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.64, for a total value of $6,320,783.04.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of DFIN stock traded up $1.61 on Tuesday, reaching $44.10. 185,365 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 220,233. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 1.66. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.80 and a twelve month high of $50.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Donnelley Financial Solutions

Donnelley Financial Solutions ( NYSE:DFIN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.23). Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 11.19%. The firm had revenue of $167.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,873,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,079,000 after acquiring an additional 31,138 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 7.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,068,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,791,000 after acquiring an additional 142,286 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 99.4% in the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,048,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,858,000 after acquiring an additional 522,980 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 11.4% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 761,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,324,000 after acquiring an additional 77,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 685.2% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 682,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,694,000 after acquiring an additional 595,416 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Company Profile

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of compliance and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets-Software Solutions, Capital Markets-Compliance and Communications Management, Investment Companies-Software Solutions, and Investment Companies-Compliance and Communications Management.

