DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) PT Raised to $75.00 at Barclays

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

DASH has been the subject of several other research reports. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of DoorDash from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They issued an underperform rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of DoorDash from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $80.86.

Get DoorDash alerts:

DoorDash Stock Performance

NYSE DASH opened at $66.77 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.48. DoorDash has a one year low of $41.37 and a one year high of $87.00. The company has a market capitalization of $26.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.81 and a beta of 1.51.

Insider Activity

DoorDash ( NYSE:DASH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.07. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 18.98% and a negative return on equity of 13.76%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Equities analysts expect that DoorDash will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Andy Fang sold 67,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total transaction of $3,966,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,197,688. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other DoorDash news, CEO Tony Xu sold 132,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.07, for a total value of $7,021,161.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andy Fang sold 67,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total value of $3,966,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,015 shares in the company, valued at $3,197,688. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 739,631 shares of company stock worth $42,679,575. 15.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DoorDash during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in DoorDash in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in DoorDash by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.