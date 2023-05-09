Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to “Neutral”

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $25.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $22.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on DBX. Credit Suisse Group reissued an underperform rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Dropbox from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Dropbox from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Dropbox from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dropbox presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.86.

Dropbox stock opened at $21.42 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.93. Dropbox has a 52 week low of $18.71 and a 52 week high of $24.99.

Dropbox ( NASDAQ:DBX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $598.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.80 million. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 64.06% and a net margin of 22.86%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dropbox will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Andrew Houston sold 162,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.55, for a total value of $3,339,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,781,892 shares in the company, valued at $180,467,880.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Dropbox news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 1,723 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $37,906.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 664,837 shares in the company, valued at $14,626,414. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Houston sold 162,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.55, for a total value of $3,339,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,781,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,467,880.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 368,573 shares of company stock worth $7,691,060. 25.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 23.6% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 10,735 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Dropbox by 0.8% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 95,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,073,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the period. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Dropbox by 47.3% during the first quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH now owns 27,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 8,842 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dropbox during the first quarter worth about $554,000. Finally, Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Dropbox during the first quarter worth about $302,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers the following products: Dropbox Basic, Dropbox Plus, Dropbox Professional, and Dropbox Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, documents, and other files.

