E Follin Smith Sells 1,044 Shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Stock

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Rating) Director E Follin Smith sold 1,044 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total value of $86,098.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,184 shares in the company, valued at $3,396,444.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Ryder System Price Performance

Shares of Ryder System stock traded down $0.41 on Tuesday, reaching $82.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 414,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,208. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.18. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.56. Ryder System, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.69 and a 52-week high of $102.36.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Ryder System had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 26.40%. Ryder System’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.59 EPS. Analysts expect that Ryder System, Inc. will post 11.81 EPS for the current year.

Ryder System Announces Dividend

Ryder System declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 15th that permits the company to buyback 2,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.90%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ryder System

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of R. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Ryder System by 173.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,812 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 10,020 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ryder System by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,859 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. purchased a new position in Ryder System in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in Ryder System by 42.6% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 33,141 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,502,000 after purchasing an additional 9,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryder System during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,094,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on R shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Ryder System from $107.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Ryder System from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Ryder System from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.00.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc is a logistics and transportation company, which engages in providing supply chain, dedicated transportation, and fleet management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS).

