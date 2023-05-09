E Follin Smith Sells 1,044 Shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Stock

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Rating) Director E Follin Smith sold 1,044 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total value of $86,098.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,184 shares in the company, valued at $3,396,444.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of Ryder System stock traded down $0.41 on Tuesday, reaching $82.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 414,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,208. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.18. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.56. Ryder System, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.69 and a 52-week high of $102.36.
Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Ryder System had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 26.40%. Ryder System’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.59 EPS. Analysts expect that Ryder System, Inc. will post 11.81 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.90%.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of R. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Ryder System by 173.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,812 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 10,020 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ryder System by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,859 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. purchased a new position in Ryder System in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in Ryder System by 42.6% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 33,141 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,502,000 after purchasing an additional 9,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryder System during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,094,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts have recently commented on R shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Ryder System from $107.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Ryder System from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Ryder System from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.00.
Ryder System, Inc is a logistics and transportation company, which engages in providing supply chain, dedicated transportation, and fleet management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS).
