Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.16

Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th.

Eagle Point Income has raised its dividend payment by an average of 34.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Eagle Point Income Stock Performance

Shares of EIC stock opened at $14.77 on Tuesday. Eagle Point Income has a 12 month low of $13.43 and a 12 month high of $17.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eagle Point Income

Eagle Point Income ( NYSE:EIC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.51 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EIC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Eagle Point Income in the 1st quarter worth about $106,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Eagle Point Income by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 3,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Eagle Point Income during the 4th quarter valued at about $158,000.

Eagle Point Income Company Profile

(Get Rating)

About Eagle Point Income Company is a non-diversified,closed-end management investment company. The Company’s primary investment objective is to generate high current income, with a secondary objective to generate capital appreciation, by investing primarily in junior debt tranches of CLOs. In addition, the Company may invest up to 20% of its total assets (at the time of investment) in CLO equity securities and related securities and instruments.

Featured Articles

