Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:CEV) to Issue $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:CEV – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.0371 per share on Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CEV opened at $10.04 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.01. Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $9.12 and a 12-month high of $11.35.

Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 194,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 9,081 shares in the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC raised its position in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust by 127.2% during the fourth quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 121,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 68,018 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $162,000. 19.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund. It seeks current income exempt from regular federal income tax and California state personal income taxes. The company was founded on January 29, 1999 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

