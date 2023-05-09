Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.35-$6.95 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.30 billion-$7.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.14 billion. Electronic Arts also updated its Q1 2024 guidance to $0.85-$1.05 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EA shares. Bank of America lowered Electronic Arts from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on Electronic Arts from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James reduced their price target on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Electronic Arts from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $134.71.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

Electronic Arts stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $125.41. The stock had a trading volume of 2,861,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,374,225. The company has a 50-day moving average of $120.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $34.39 billion, a PE ratio of 33.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 0.87. Electronic Arts has a fifty-two week low of $108.53 and a fifty-two week high of $142.79.

Insider Transactions at Electronic Arts

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $700,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,932,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $700,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,932,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total value of $96,112.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,755 shares in the company, valued at $2,853,925.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,440 shares of company stock valued at $1,914,466. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at about $270,382,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,193,059 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $390,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223,195 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 75.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,887,953 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $230,669,000 after acquiring an additional 814,081 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 471.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 578,064 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $73,131,000 after acquiring an additional 476,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 83.5% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 705,224 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $85,473,000 after acquiring an additional 320,986 shares during the last quarter. 89.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Electronic Arts

(Get Rating)

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.