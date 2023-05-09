Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) is NTV Asset Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

NTV Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and comprises 2.9% of NTV Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $14,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 97.8% during the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 526.3% during the fourth quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 82.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 225,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.48, for a total value of $89,658,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,908,810 shares in the company, valued at $40,608,622,608.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 225,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.48, for a total value of $89,658,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 101,908,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,608,622,608.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total transaction of $866,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,926 shares in the company, valued at $20,069,621.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,093,005 shares of company stock worth $403,615,977 over the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Eli Lilly and Stock Performance

Several brokerages have issued reports on LLY. SVB Securities upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $410.00 to $458.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $392.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $420.00 to $490.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com cut Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $438.00 to $447.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $412.80.

Shares of LLY traded down $2.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $429.80. 1,259,126 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,207,250. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $356.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $355.01. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $283.00 and a fifty-two week high of $435.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $408.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.37.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.11). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 61.42%. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is currently 71.86%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.