Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($1.79) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.91) by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $17.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.06 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 36.59% and a negative net margin of 146.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.63) EPS.
Enanta Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 4.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ ENTA opened at $34.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.79. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $33.18 and a 1-year high of $76.36. The firm has a market cap of $717.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 0.38.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have commented on ENTA shares. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $68.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.40.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enanta Pharmaceuticals
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENTA. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 29.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,699,428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,332,000 after buying an additional 390,842 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $10,533,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 44.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 350,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,560,000 after buying an additional 108,161 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,621,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $187,864,000 after purchasing an additional 103,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 27.8% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 240,687 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,485,000 after purchasing an additional 52,344 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.68% of the company’s stock.
About Enanta Pharmaceuticals
Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. It produces clinical candidates which targets respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) diseases.
