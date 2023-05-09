Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($1.79) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.91) by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $17.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.06 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 36.59% and a negative net margin of 146.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.63) EPS.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 4.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ ENTA opened at $34.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.79. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $33.18 and a 1-year high of $76.36. The firm has a market cap of $717.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 0.38.

Get Enanta Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on ENTA shares. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $68.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enanta Pharmaceuticals

In other Enanta Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Jay R. Luly sold 27,912 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total transaction of $1,260,505.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 819,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,022,619.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Paul J. Mellett sold 10,440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.43, for a total value of $463,849.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 97,556 shares in the company, valued at $4,334,413.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Jay R. Luly sold 27,912 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total value of $1,260,505.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 819,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,022,619.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,277 shares of company stock valued at $2,612,121. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENTA. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 29.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,699,428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,332,000 after buying an additional 390,842 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $10,533,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 44.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 350,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,560,000 after buying an additional 108,161 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,621,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $187,864,000 after purchasing an additional 103,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 27.8% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 240,687 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,485,000 after purchasing an additional 52,344 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

About Enanta Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. It produces clinical candidates which targets respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) diseases.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.