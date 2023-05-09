Enegra (EGX) (EGX) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $15.80 Billion

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 9th. One Enegra (EGX) token can currently be purchased for about $185.89 or 0.00674366 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Enegra (EGX) has traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Enegra (EGX) has a market capitalization of $15.80 billion and approximately $943,096.28 worth of Enegra (EGX) was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Enegra (EGX)

Enegra (EGX)’s launch date was July 14th, 2019. Enegra (EGX)’s total supply is 87,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,978,934 tokens. The Reddit community for Enegra (EGX) is https://reddit.com/r/enegra. Enegra (EGX)’s official message board is www.medium.com/enegra. Enegra (EGX)’s official Twitter account is @enegragroup. The official website for Enegra (EGX) is www.enegragroup.com.

Buying and Selling Enegra (EGX)

According to CryptoCompare, “Enegra (EGX) (EGX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Polygon platform. Enegra (EGX) has a current supply of 87,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Enegra (EGX) is 186.04260917 USD and is up 1.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $936,477.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.enegragroup.com/.”

