Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Shares Up 6.4%

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Get Rating) (TSE:EFR) shot up 6.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.44 and last traded at $6.44. 1,152,152 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 1,769,808 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.05.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UUUU. TheStreet cut Energy Fuels from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.75 target price on shares of Energy Fuels in a report on Friday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.42.
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 1.75.
Energy Fuels, Inc is a mining development company, which engages in the exploration and evaluation of uranium and vanadium properties. It also operates the Nichols Ranch, Alta Mesa, and White Mesa Mill projects. The company was founded by George E. L. Glasier and John David Mason on June 24, 1987 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.
