Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Shares Up 6.4%

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Get Rating) (TSE:EFR) shot up 6.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.44 and last traded at $6.44. 1,152,152 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 1,769,808 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UUUU. TheStreet cut Energy Fuels from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.75 target price on shares of Energy Fuels in a report on Friday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.42.

Energy Fuels Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 1.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Energy Fuels

Energy Fuels Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Energy Fuels during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Energy Fuels by 76.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in Energy Fuels in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Smart Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Fuels in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Energy Fuels by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

Energy Fuels, Inc is a mining development company, which engages in the exploration and evaluation of uranium and vanadium properties. It also operates the Nichols Ranch, Alta Mesa, and White Mesa Mill projects. The company was founded by George E. L. Glasier and John David Mason on June 24, 1987 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.

