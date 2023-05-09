EngageSmart (NYSE:ESMT) Price Target Cut to $21.00

EngageSmart (NYSE:ESMT – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of EngageSmart in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on EngageSmart from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on EngageSmart from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup cut their price objective on EngageSmart from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of EngageSmart in a report on Friday. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.88.

NYSE ESMT opened at $16.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 125.93 and a beta of 0.45. EngageSmart has a 1 year low of $15.01 and a 1 year high of $22.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.06 and its 200 day moving average is $18.36.

EngageSmart ( NYSE:ESMT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $83.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.79 million. EngageSmart had a return on equity of 3.25% and a net margin of 6.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that EngageSmart will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Diego A. Rodriguez sold 3,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.65, for a total transaction of $69,060.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,858.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Robert Paul Bennett sold 230,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total transaction of $4,191,576.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 855,330 shares in the company, valued at $15,558,452.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Diego A. Rodriguez sold 3,703 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.65, for a total transaction of $69,060.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,858.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,284,409 shares of company stock valued at $23,422,353 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESMT. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in EngageSmart by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 57,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in EngageSmart by 0.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 201,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,167,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of EngageSmart by 7.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of EngageSmart by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 12,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EngageSmart by 0.8% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 133,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,760,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

EngageSmart, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service based customer engagement software and integrated payment solutions. It operates through two segments, Enterprise Solutions and SMB (small and medium sized business) Solutions. The company offers SimplePractice, an end-to-end practice management and electronic health record platform for health and wellness professionals to manage their practices; and InvoiceCloud, an electronic bill presentment and payment solution that helps government, utility, and financial services customers to digitize billing, client communications, and collections.

