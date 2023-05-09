EngageSmart (NYSE:ESMT) Price Target Cut to $21.00

EngageSmart (NYSE:ESMT – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of EngageSmart in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on EngageSmart from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on EngageSmart from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup cut their price objective on EngageSmart from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of EngageSmart in a report on Friday. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.88.
EngageSmart Price Performance
NYSE ESMT opened at $16.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 125.93 and a beta of 0.45. EngageSmart has a 1 year low of $15.01 and a 1 year high of $22.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.06 and its 200 day moving average is $18.36.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Diego A. Rodriguez sold 3,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.65, for a total transaction of $69,060.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,858.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Robert Paul Bennett sold 230,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total transaction of $4,191,576.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 855,330 shares in the company, valued at $15,558,452.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Diego A. Rodriguez sold 3,703 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.65, for a total transaction of $69,060.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,858.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,284,409 shares of company stock valued at $23,422,353 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of EngageSmart
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESMT. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in EngageSmart by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 57,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in EngageSmart by 0.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 201,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,167,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of EngageSmart by 7.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of EngageSmart by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 12,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EngageSmart by 0.8% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 133,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,760,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.
About EngageSmart
EngageSmart, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service based customer engagement software and integrated payment solutions. It operates through two segments, Enterprise Solutions and SMB (small and medium sized business) Solutions. The company offers SimplePractice, an end-to-end practice management and electronic health record platform for health and wellness professionals to manage their practices; and InvoiceCloud, an electronic bill presentment and payment solution that helps government, utility, and financial services customers to digitize billing, client communications, and collections.
