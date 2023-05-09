Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.50-$0.89 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.71. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.11 billion-$1.14 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.11 billion.

Enhabit stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,035,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,312. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.72. Enhabit has a 1 year low of $11.65 and a 1 year high of $25.25.

Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.07. Enhabit had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 5.77%. The company had revenue of $275.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.15 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Enhabit will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EHAB has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Enhabit in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on Enhabit from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Enhabit from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Enhabit in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EHAB. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enhabit during the second quarter worth about $230,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enhabit during the third quarter worth about $143,000. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enhabit during the fourth quarter worth about $146,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Enhabit by 407,300.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 12,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Enhabit during the third quarter worth about $187,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.55% of the company’s stock.

Enhabit, Inc provides home health and hospice services in the United States. Its home health services include patient education, pain management, wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pharmaceutical administration, and skilled observation and assessment services; practices to treat chronic diseases and conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, arthritis, Alzheimer's disease, low vision, spinal stenosis, Parkinson's disease, osteoporosis, complex wound care and chronic pain, along with disease-specific plans for patients with diabetes, congestive heart failure, post-orthopedic surgery, or injury and respiratory diseases; and physical, occupational and speech therapists provide therapy services.

