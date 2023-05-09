Enstar Group Limited Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.44 (NASDAQ:ESGRP)

Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGRP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.4375 per share on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th.
Enstar Group Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of ESGRP traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,329. Enstar Group has a one year low of $20.72 and a one year high of $25.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.67.
About Enstar Group
