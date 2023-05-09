Ergo (ERG) Trading Down 7.7% This Week

Ergo (ERG) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. Ergo has a total market cap of $103.24 million and approximately $171,350.82 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ergo has traded down 7.7% against the US dollar. One Ergo coin can now be bought for approximately $1.49 or 0.00005402 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27,670.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.68 or 0.00287980 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00012737 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $154.24 or 0.00557417 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.83 or 0.00068060 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $122.10 or 0.00441281 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000929 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 33.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.49 or 0.00142725 BTC.

About Ergo

Ergo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 69,066,858 coins. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org. The official message board for Ergo is www.ergoforum.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute.

EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch.

EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019).”

Buying and Selling Ergo

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars.

