ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.55-$3.65 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.61. The company issued revenue guidance of $930-$950 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $928.57 million. ESCO Technologies also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.55-$3.65 EPS.
ESCO Technologies Stock Down 0.7 %
NYSE ESE traded down $0.67 on Tuesday, hitting $95.76. 52,255 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,505. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. ESCO Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $61.43 and a fifty-two week high of $101.52. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 29.11 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $92.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.89.
ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The company had revenue of $205.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ESCO Technologies will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.
ESCO Technologies Announces Dividend
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ESCO Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in ESCO Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in ESCO Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in ESCO Technologies by 53.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,129 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in ESCO Technologies by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,265 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ESCO Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.96% of the company’s stock.
ESCO Technologies Company Profile
ESCO Technologies, Inc is a producer of engineered products and systems, which engages in the provision of utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial applications. It operates through the Aerospace & Defense (A&D), RF Shielding and Test, and Utility Solutions Group (USG) segments. The A&D segment designs and manufactures specialty filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications, unique filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites, custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines, products and systems to reduce vibration and/or acoustic signatures and otherwise reduce or obscure a vessel’s signature, and other communications, sealing, surface control and hydrodynamic related applications to enhance U.S.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ESCO Technologies (ESE)
- How to Buy Southwest Airlines Stock
- Lucid Group Bottomed, But The Outlook Remains Cloudy
- Shoals Technology is an EV and Solar Play Just Getting Started
- Under Armour May Have Just Bottomed
- Skyworks Solutions: Another Crack in the Consumer Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for ESCO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESCO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.