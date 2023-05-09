ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.55-$3.65 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.61. The company issued revenue guidance of $930-$950 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $928.57 million. ESCO Technologies also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.55-$3.65 EPS.

ESCO Technologies Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE ESE traded down $0.67 on Tuesday, hitting $95.76. 52,255 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,505. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. ESCO Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $61.43 and a fifty-two week high of $101.52. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 29.11 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $92.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.89.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The company had revenue of $205.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ESCO Technologies will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ESCO Technologies Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. ESCO Technologies’s payout ratio is 9.73%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ESCO Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in ESCO Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in ESCO Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in ESCO Technologies by 53.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,129 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in ESCO Technologies by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,265 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ESCO Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.96% of the company’s stock.

ESCO Technologies Company Profile

ESCO Technologies, Inc is a producer of engineered products and systems, which engages in the provision of utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial applications. It operates through the Aerospace & Defense (A&D), RF Shielding and Test, and Utility Solutions Group (USG) segments. The A&D segment designs and manufactures specialty filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications, unique filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites, custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines, products and systems to reduce vibration and/or acoustic signatures and otherwise reduce or obscure a vessel’s signature, and other communications, sealing, surface control and hydrodynamic related applications to enhance U.S.

