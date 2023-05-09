EscoinToken (ELG) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $143.05 Million

EscoinToken (ELG) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. One EscoinToken token can currently be bought for about $2.83 or 0.00010248 BTC on popular exchanges. EscoinToken has a market capitalization of $143.05 million and approximately $478,664.55 worth of EscoinToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, EscoinToken has traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

EscoinToken Profile

EscoinToken launched on April 30th, 2020. EscoinToken’s total supply is 250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,471,183 tokens. EscoinToken’s official Twitter account is @escoinico. The Reddit community for EscoinToken is https://reddit.com/r/escoinico. EscoinToken’s official website is www.escoin.ee.

According to CryptoCompare, “Escoin aims to allow its clients access to lawyers from all around the world through Prae Legal Network, with expertise in a diverse range of cross-border transactions.

The project aims to meet the needs of clients in any speciality of law, in any jurisdictions in the world with commanding in-depth knowledge of the local laws, customs and judicial systems.”

