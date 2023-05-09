Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBLP) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBLP – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 19.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th.

Esports Entertainment Group Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of GMBLP stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.85. 1,377 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,879. Esports Entertainment Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.64 and a fifty-two week high of $7.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.14.

About Esports Entertainment Group

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc operates as an iGaming and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates Vie.bet, an esports focused platform; Sportnation.bet, an online sportsbook and casino; iDefix, a casino-platform; Bethard, an online sportsbook and casino; Vie.gg, an online esports wagering website; and ggCircuit, a local area network center management software and services for managing mission critical functions, such as game licensing and payments.

