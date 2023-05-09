Ethereum Price Tops $1,852.50 on Major Exchanges (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. Ethereum has a market capitalization of $222.90 billion and approximately $6.20 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ethereum has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar. One Ethereum coin can now be purchased for approximately $1,852.50 or 0.06670296 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001312 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.35 or 0.00055281 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.39 or 0.00037398 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00017823 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00019201 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000236 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00005839 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000595 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002936 BTC.

Ethereum Coin Profile

Ethereum (ETH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,325,421 coins. The official website for Ethereum is www.ethereum.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ethereum is forum.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ethereum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

