Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $94.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Euronext in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Euronext to €85.00 ($93.41) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Euronext in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Euronext Stock Performance

EUXTF stock opened at $78.65 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.44. Euronext has a 12-month low of $59.15 and a 12-month high of $85.10.

Euronext Company Profile

Euronext NV engages in the operation of equity, fixed income securities, and derivatives markets in Amsterdam, Brussels, Dublin, Lisbon, London, Oslo, and Paris. Its businesses include listing, cash trading, derivatives trading, FX spot trading, market data and indices, clearing, and market solutions and other.

