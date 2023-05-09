Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.48-1.52 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.49. The company issued revenue guidance of $456-462 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $458.19 million. Everbridge also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.26-0.27 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on EVBG shares. Stephens lowered Everbridge from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Everbridge from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVBG opened at $24.38 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Everbridge has a fifty-two week low of $22.76 and a fifty-two week high of $43.67.

Everbridge ( NASDAQ:EVBG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $117.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.15 million. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 14.16% and a negative return on equity of 5.96%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Everbridge will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 1,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total value of $40,046.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 123,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,171,926.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 140.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Everbridge during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Everbridge in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Everbridge during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Everbridge in the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. Institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

