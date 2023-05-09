Evercore ISI Raises Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Price Target to $440.00

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI from $413.00 to $440.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI’s target price indicates a potential upside of 31.41% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on PH. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $417.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $311.00 to $374.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho raised their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $376.00 to $383.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $322.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $377.31.

Shares of PH stock opened at $334.84 on Tuesday. Parker-Hannifin has a fifty-two week low of $230.44 and a fifty-two week high of $364.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.99, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $328.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $316.03.

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.01 by $0.92. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.14% and a net margin of 8.28%. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin will post 20.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Thomas L. Williams sold 38,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.63, for a total transaction of $13,434,497.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 229,027 shares in the company, valued at $80,761,791.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PH. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 1,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

