Fiera Capital Corp Reduces Stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Fiera Capital Corp lessened its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 33.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 286,039 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 146,099 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $8,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CCLA Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the third quarter valued at $46,430,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 9.6% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,325,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $407,446,000 after purchasing an additional 989,573 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 21.7% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,170,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $185,424,000 after purchasing an additional 920,915 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,344,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $420,203,000 after buying an additional 685,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,179,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $186,589,000 after buying an additional 618,188 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BIP shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Thursday, April 13th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.75.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners stock opened at $35.56 on Tuesday. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $30.03 and a fifty-two week high of $43.62. The stock has a market cap of $16.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 444.56 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.38.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.382 per share. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is currently 1,912.74%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP operates as an infrastructure company, which engages in the management of diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets that will generate sustainable and growing distributions over the long-term for unit holders. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Transport, Midstream, and Data.

