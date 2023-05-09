First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) Director Acquires $481,555.53 in Stock

First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) Director Robert Clark Nickles, Jr. purchased 18,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.19 per share, with a total value of $481,555.53. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 91,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,387,794.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

First Financial Bankshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FFIN traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.86. 524,856 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 619,380. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.27. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.88 and a 1-year high of $47.26.

First Financial Bankshares Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a boost from First Financial Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FFIN. StockNews.com downgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $28.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Roundview Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the first quarter valued at about $336,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 22.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 45,688 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 8,459 shares during the last quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. boosted its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 111.1% during the first quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. now owns 19,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 11.1% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,316 shares of the bank’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smart Money Group LLC raised its position in First Financial Bankshares by 1.0% in the first quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 103,121 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the period. 53.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

