First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

INBK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on First Internet Bancorp from $27.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on First Internet Bancorp from $20.00 to $16.50 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on First Internet Bancorp from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, First Internet Bancorp has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.38.

First Internet Bancorp stock opened at $10.94 on Friday. First Internet Bancorp has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $40.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market cap of $97.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.47.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.92%.

In related news, Director Ann C. Dee purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.26 per share, for a total transaction of $34,520.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,711. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other First Internet Bancorp news, Director Ann C. Dee bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.43 per share, for a total transaction of $27,430.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,175.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann C. Dee bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.26 per share, for a total transaction of $34,520.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,711. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 6,000 shares of company stock worth $103,650 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 148.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,267 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 521.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,325 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 5,450.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,442 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,398 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 61.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,124 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 184.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,709 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 3,699 shares during the period. 70.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Internet Bancorp engages in the provision of online commercial and retail banking products and services. It offers first-lien residential mortgage loans, consumer loans and credit cards & CRE loans in Indiana and other parts of the midwest in the form of office, retail, industrial, and multifamily loans, with credit tenant lease financing.

