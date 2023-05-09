First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) Director Jonathan R. Scott Sells 26,250 Shares

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) Director Jonathan R. Scott sold 26,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.27, for a total value of $610,837.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 980,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,826,008.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

First Interstate BancSystem Price Performance

FIBK stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.11. 937,744 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 802,746. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 0.84. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.03 and a fifty-two week high of $46.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.28). First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 17.07%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Research analysts predict that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

First Interstate BancSystem Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Interstate BancSystem

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.50%. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.36%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem in the first quarter worth $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 32.7% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 77.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FIBK. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on First Interstate BancSystem from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on First Interstate BancSystem from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Stephens upgraded First Interstate BancSystem from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $44.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on First Interstate BancSystem from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on First Interstate BancSystem in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Interstate BancSystem presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.40.

About First Interstate BancSystem

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking solutions. The firm offers commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. The company was founded by Homer Scott Sr. in 1968 and is headquartered in Billings, MT.

