First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) Given New $10.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG – Get Rating) (TSE:FR) had its price target lowered by HC Wainwright from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

AG has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$14.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$10.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$11.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 21st.

First Majestic Silver Trading Up 0.1 %

First Majestic Silver stock opened at $6.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.25 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.91. First Majestic Silver has a one year low of $5.53 and a one year high of $9.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

First Majestic Silver Increases Dividend

First Majestic Silver ( NYSE:AG Get Rating ) (TSE:FR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The mining company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $148.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.59 million. First Majestic Silver had a negative net margin of 35.59% and a negative return on equity of 3.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that First Majestic Silver will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a $0.006 dividend. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. This is a boost from First Majestic Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. First Majestic Silver’s payout ratio is presently -2.41%.

Institutional Trading of First Majestic Silver

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 105,048.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,055,036 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $392,439,000 after purchasing an additional 47,010,285 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in First Majestic Silver in the 1st quarter worth $93,028,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 29,511,019 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $212,774,000 after purchasing an additional 3,199,855 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in First Majestic Silver in the 2nd quarter worth $9,005,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,994,000. Institutional investors own 30.40% of the company’s stock.

About First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the production, development, exploration and acquisition of mineral properties. It owns and operates producing mines in México including the La Encantada Silver Mine, La Parrilla Silver Mine, San Martin Silver Mine, La Guitarra Silver Mine, Del Toro Silver Mine, Santa Elena Silver & Gold Mine, and San Dimas Silver & Gold Mine.

