Flare One Day Trading Volume Hits $13.13 Million (FLR)

Flare (FLR) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. In the last week, Flare has traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Flare has a total market capitalization of $409.91 million and approximately $13.13 million worth of Flare was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Flare coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0278 or 0.00000100 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001494 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About Flare

Flare launched on January 10th, 2023. Flare’s total supply is 100,559,787,198 coins and its circulating supply is 14,722,813,299 coins. The Reddit community for Flare is https://reddit.com/r/flarenetworks/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Flare’s official website is flare.network. Flare’s official Twitter account is @flarenetworks. Flare’s official message board is medium.com/flarenetwork.

Flare Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Flare (FLR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. Flare has a current supply of 100,559,787,198 with 14,697,552,046.89175 in circulation. The last known price of Flare is 0.02874512 USD and is up 2.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 46 active market(s) with $30,456,905.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flare.network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flare should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Flare using one of the exchanges listed above.

