FORA Capital LLC Takes Position in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,044,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 26 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,766,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in Texas Pacific Land by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 1,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. 58.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Texas Pacific Land from $1,396.00 to $1,399.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th.

Texas Pacific Land stock opened at $1,399.68 on Tuesday. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 1-year low of $1,250.01 and a 1-year high of $2,739.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,650.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,049.35.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $12.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.14 by ($2.20). The firm had revenue of $152.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.71 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 54.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $3.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $13.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.06%.

Texas Pacific Land Corp. operates as a landowner in the State of Texas. Its surface and royalty ownership allow revenue generation through the entire value chain of oil and gas development, including through fixed fee payments for use of the firm’s land, revenue for sales of materials used in the construction of infrastructure, providing sourced water and treated produced water, revenue from its oil and gas royalty interests, and revenues related to saltwater disposal on land.

