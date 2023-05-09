Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Fulton Financial from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Fulton Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.50 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Fulton Financial from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on Fulton Financial from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FULT traded down $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.04. 999,469 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,245,426. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.76. Fulton Financial has a fifty-two week low of $9.91 and a fifty-two week high of $18.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Fulton Financial ( NASDAQ:FULT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $267.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.45 million. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 24.14%. The business’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fulton Financial will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP David M. Campbell sold 10,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.19, for a total transaction of $117,651.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,440.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Fulton Financial news, EVP Meg R. Mueller sold 9,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total value of $156,345.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,431.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David M. Campbell sold 10,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.19, for a total value of $117,651.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,440.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,467 shares of company stock valued at $274,013. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Fulton Financial by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 665,058 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,191,000 after purchasing an additional 13,565 shares in the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Fulton Financial by 9.2% in the first quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 251,501 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,476,000 after acquiring an additional 21,271 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Fulton Financial by 62.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,694 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Fulton Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $593,000. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Fulton Financial by 1.4% in the first quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP now owns 1,549,072 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,408,000 after acquiring an additional 21,362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.84% of the company’s stock.

Fulton Financial Corp. is financial holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking products and services. It offers checking account and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance and investment advisory services to consumer and commercial banking customers in the market areas serviced by the subsidiary banks.

