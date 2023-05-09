G999 (G999) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $37.59 Million

G999 (G999) traded up 8.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. G999 has a total market cap of $37.59 million and $13,031.58 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One G999 coin can now be bought for about $0.0059 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, G999 has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.39 or 0.00055476 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.40 or 0.00037500 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00019022 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000237 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00005855 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000599 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003037 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000944 BTC.

G999 Coin Profile

G999 uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. The official website for G999 is g999main.net. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling G999

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade G999 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy G999 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

