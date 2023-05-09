Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Galapagos from $53.00 to $43.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Galapagos from an underperform rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $47.20 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Galapagos in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Galapagos from $57.00 to $44.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.17.

Galapagos Price Performance

GLPG stock opened at $41.99 on Friday. Galapagos has a 1 year low of $36.17 and a 1 year high of $60.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.01 and a current ratio of 8.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.10 and a beta of 0.30.

Institutional Trading of Galapagos

Galapagos ( NASDAQ:GLPG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.90) by ($0.09). Galapagos had a negative net margin of 32.33% and a negative return on equity of 3.82%. The business had revenue of $97.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.08 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Galapagos will post -3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Galapagos by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 998 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Galapagos by 1.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,575 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Galapagos by 4.2% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 8,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Galapagos by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Galapagos during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. 19.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Galapagos Company Profile

Galapagos NV is a biotechnology company, which engages in the identification and development of small molecule and antibody therapies. Its clinical pipeline includes filgotinib, GLP3667, Toledo program, and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Onno van de Stolpe, Rudi Pauwels, and Helmuth van Es on June 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.

Further Reading

