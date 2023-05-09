Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) SVP Heather White Sells 12,500 Shares

Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating) SVP Heather White sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.72, for a total value of $509,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,663,208.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE:G traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $39.60. 3,017,823 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 879,157. The company has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.20. Genpact Limited has a 1-year low of $39.14 and a 1-year high of $48.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.85 and a 200 day moving average of $45.83.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Genpact had a return on equity of 25.63% and a net margin of 8.08%. Research analysts forecast that Genpact Limited will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $0.1375 dividend. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.26%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Genpact from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Genpact from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Genpact in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Genpact from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.40.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 110.2% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 11,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 6,075 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 34,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 5,431 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Genpact in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,537,000. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genpact in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 199.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 10,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 7,172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

