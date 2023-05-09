Gevo (GEVO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 10th. Analysts expect Gevo to post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The energy company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $0.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.74 million. Gevo had a negative return on equity of 16.14% and a negative net margin of 8,341.02%. On average, analysts expect Gevo to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

GEVO stock opened at $1.23 on Tuesday. Gevo has a one year low of $1.01 and a one year high of $4.81. The company has a market capitalization of $291.72 million, a PE ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 3.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 16.08 and a current ratio of 16.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEVO. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gevo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Gevo in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Gevo during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gevo in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Gevo by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,627 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. 45.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Gevo from $5.00 to $4.30 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 14th.

Gevo, Inc is a renewable chemicals and next generation biofuels company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of renewable alternatives to petroleum-based products. It operates through the following segments: Gevo and Gevo Development and Agri-Energy. The Gevo segment focuses on the research and development activities related to the future production of isobutanol, including the development of the firm’s proprietary biocatalysts, the production and sale of renewable jet and other fuels, the retrofit process, and the next generation of chemicals and biofuels that will be based on the company’s isobutanol technology.

