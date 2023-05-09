GICTrade (GICT) Trading Down 0% Over Last 7 Days

GICTrade (GICT) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 9th. Over the last seven days, GICTrade has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. GICTrade has a total market cap of $96.67 million and approximately $15,173.80 worth of GICTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GICTrade token can now be purchased for $0.97 or 0.00003526 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

GICTrade Token Profile

GICTrade’s genesis date was March 31st, 2019. GICTrade’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,272,330 tokens. GICTrade’s official Twitter account is @gictradeio and its Facebook page is accessible here. GICTrade’s official message board is medium.com/@gictradeio. GICTrade’s official website is www.gicindonesia.com.

GICTrade Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GICTrade (GICT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. GICTrade has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of GICTrade is 0.97295054 USD and is down -0.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $15,550.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gicindonesia.com/.”

